Font of the day: Uncut

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Uncut by Charles-David Gaudreault

Today's font of choice, Uncut, was created by multimedia producer and photographer Charles-David Gaudreault. For just $5 you can download this stylish design, which comes complete with a full set of upper and lowercase letters, number and various special characters.

Uncut is available to purchase via Gaudreault's website.

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com