Topics

Font of the day: Uncut

By Typography  

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's Uncut by Charles-David Gaudreault.

Uncut font

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Uncut by Charles-David Gaudreault

Today's font of choice, Uncut, was created by multimedia producer and photographer Charles-David Gaudreault. For just $5 you can download this stylish design, which comes complete with a full set of upper and lowercase letters, number and various special characters.

Uncut is available to purchase via Gaudreault's website.

Uncut font

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com

See more Typography articles

Topics

Typography

Related articles