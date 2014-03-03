Font of the day: Wasteland

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Wasteland by Anton Bohlin

Freelance designer and animator Anton Bohlin created today's font of choice, Wasteland. He comments on his hand drawn, brush typeface: "Wasteland was inspired by a post apocalyptic future where civilization is wiped out, water and gasoline are the only accepted currencies on the planet and you only have a handful of shotgun shells left."

You can download Wasteland for free over on Behance.

