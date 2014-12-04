Greatest fonts countdown: 62 - Mercury

FontShop AG, the renowned type foundry, conducted a survey based on historical relevance, sales at FontShop.com, and aesthetic quality. With a few additions from the experts at Creative Bloq and Computer Arts magazine, the best fonts ever were selected for the new book, 100 Best Typefaces Ever.

Here we are counting down the 100 greatest fonts, but you can read interviews with some of the typefaces' creators, a brief history of type, the anatomy of a font, and much, much more in the book – find out how to get your copy in print or digital formats at the foot of this post.

But without further ado, here is the 62nd best typeface…

Peter Bruhn, 1998

T26 Digital Type Foundry was established by Carlos and Sun Segura in 1994 to promote the development, promotion, and distribution of independent type design. Designed by Peter Bruhn in 1998, Mercury is a proper workhorse of a font for more serious work.

If you have a project where you need to handle complex text, this will do the job as it has a vast amount of weights plus a dedicated display version for headlines and larger text. There's also a dedicated text version for body copy and smaller text, making it a great all-rounder. Not to be confused with H&FJ's Mercury – which is also a great typeface, particularly for newspaper usage.

The 100 Best Typefaces Ever

