Special student offer: 25% off Impact Conference tickets

Join us at the London Film Museum and discover the secrets of branding design from the world's leading experts

Just one month from now, the brand visionaries for multinational companies like Carlsberg and Tesco, plus global agencies like Wolff Olins, johnson banks and AKQA, will share their secrets at Impact Conference, a high-end event in London's South Bank brought to you by Computer Arts magazine.

Impact Conference will be held at the London Film Museum in South Bank. There are two tracks of sessions for you to choose from, taking place in the stunning Rotunde and the Debating Chamber. Lunch will be provided at the venue as well as tea and coffee throughout the day.

It's an event you can't miss - and we're now pleased to announce that students can get a massive 25% off the ticket price. Just:

Visit the website

Enter your registration details

Add this Promotional Code when prompted: STUDENT25

Want to know more about Impact? You'll find more details here and on the event website.