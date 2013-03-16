3 days to get the all-new Computer Arts in print

Today we bring you the fifth of our series of exclusive sneak previews of the all-new Computer Arts, which hits newsstands on 4 April. Read more here.

Our fifth image is the opening spread of one of our designer profiles, where we talk to high profile creatives about their design philosophies, working life and creative output.

Exclusive subscription offer!

Subscribe by Monday 18 March to guarantee you receive the redesign issue with one of these great deals:

UK readers: 3 issues for £5

US & Canadian readers: 3 issues for $10

Everyone else: Subscription offers here

You can also check out our special preview edition on Issuu.

Check back tomorrow for the next in our series of sneak peeks.