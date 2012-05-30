Adobe launches week-long live broadcast

Web giant Adobe has announced it will be holding its first Creative Week in the UK from 9th-13th July. The event, which is co-sponsored by .net magazine, will involve debates, creative challenges, exclusive demonstrations and inspirational case studies – all broadcast live online.

Each day will focus on a different theme and involve luminaries from the creative world, Adobe evangelists and members of the creative community, including Rufus Deuchler, Jason Levine, Paul Trani and Julieanne Kost, with many more still to be announced.

Thursday will be themed on ‘Web and Mobile’ and will look at how innovations in web and mobile are disrupting the industry and creating demand for new skills and multi-specialist workers.

Here’s how the whole week will pan out:

Monday 9th July – Creative Industry Overview

A look at the big picture. Is our creative industry in good health? Is the talent pool growing or shrinking? What are the strategies needed to ensure the industry prospers in the future?

Tuesday 10th July – Design & Publishing

The design and publishing industry is going through a huge period of change, driven by the explosion in digital publishing and the popularity of tablet and mobile devices. The sessions will consider both the opportunities and threats this revolution brings to a centuries-old industry.

Wednesday 11th July – Film & Video

As budgets contract, there's pressure for TV shows and movies to deliver more for less. These sessions will look at whether this is leading to lower standards or driving the industry forward with renewed creativity.

Thursday 12th July – Web & Mobile

The focus today is on the question of specialism within the digital media industry. As an industry, how can workers future-proof their careers, by understanding multiple web and mobile technologies? Sessions will look at how innovations in web and mobile are disrupting the industry and creating demand for new skills and multi-specialist workers.

Friday 13th July – Photography & Imaging

Has digital technology 'dumbed down' the photography industry or is it opening new doors for creativity and artistic expression? Is traditional photography king or is digital claiming the crown?

For more details and to sign up for updates, visit the Creative Week website.