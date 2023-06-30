The best pre-Prime Day VR Headset deals

The best deals on VR Headsets are just around the corner and we can't wait. The recent announcement of the Apple Vision Pro has made us realise that it's okay to be excited about VR again, and that's why we've been scouting early on for the current best prices and deals to be had on this virtual technology, but we're especially eager and on the lookout for a potential price drop on the PSVR2 released in February.

Other popular headsets that consumers are buzzed about right now include the Meta Quest 2 (formerly called the Oculus Quest 2 - they're the same!) and the latest Meta Quest Pro headset which comes with a much higher price tag in exchange for advanced specs that offer a "mixed reality" experience with eye-tracking. We're yet to test this one out for ourselves but our sister site Tom's Guide described it as unintuitive.

You don't necessarily need the best and most expensive VR headsets to experience the thrill of virtual reality. And as these newer models are launched, we're bound to see some amazing deals and discounts on the older yet still amazing devices such as the original PlayStation VR, plus classics like the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive.

These are the best value deals we've found on VR headsets to save you scrolling, but if you're after a specific device then be sure to use the handy section tab on the right to navigate through this deals roundup.

Best Prime Day Oculus/Meta Quest 2 deals

Oculus (Meta) Quest 2 256GB now $349 at Amazon

Save $80: Confusingly, when Facebook became Meta, it changed the name of its Oculus range to Meta too. So you might have heard of the Oculus Quest 2 and the Meta Quest 2 VR headsets – but rest assured that it's exactly the same product. At launch, the larger storage model of the Oculus (Meta) Quest 2 was priced at $429.99, so the price has come down, but it might be a while longer before we see it drop further below the $300 range. Price check: GameStop $349.99 | Best Buy $349.99

Best Prime Day PSVR2 deals

PSVR2 headset now $549 at Amazon

Save $0.99: The price of the PlayStation VR 2 (PSVR2) headset unfortunately hasn't dropped in price much at all since its launch 4 months ago. BUT, if you fancy saving 99 cents then Amazon is the place to be. The best thing about this headset in comparison with the original PlayStation VR is the abolishment of multiple long cables and much nicer upgraded Sense controllers, this wireless model is a breath of fresh air and PS5 console owners love it. Price check: GameStop $549.99 | PlayStation: $549.99

Best Prime Day Meta Quest Pro deals

Meta Quest Pro now $958.99 at Amazon

Save $40: The Meta Quest Pro VR headset is the successor to the Meta Quest 2, and is one of the most expensive VR headsets ever. Released in October 2022, it's still pretty new on the market and retailed for around $1,499 initially. Most prices now are at $999.99, but this is the lowest price we've ever seen on Amazon to date. Price check: Best Buy: $999.99 | B&H: $999.99

Best Prime Day Oculus Rift S deals

What is Prime Day and what can I expect? Prime Day is an Amazon sale event that will take place for 48 hours only on Tuesday, July 11-12 2023 with amazing deals and savings to be had both exclusively for Prime members, as well as casual Amazon shoppers. The best part about Amazon Prime Day events is that they often encourage other retailers to get involved too, and reduce their prices so as not to lose out on any sales to Amazon during the limited-time event through competitive pricing.

Which is the best VR headset? There's no right or wrong answer to this question as it all depends on factors such as your interests and budget. We do have a useful best VR headsets for art or gaming buyers guide to help you make an informed choice, but ultimately the best VR headset is one that's affordable and offers an amazing virtual reality experience to whisk you away from the mundane.