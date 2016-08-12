Artist creates cheat sheet for your keyboard

Your computer's QWERTY keyboard is a mess, just look at all those letter keys in the wrong order. How are people meant to type with this bad UX right at their fingertips? It's a wonder it made past user testing. Thankfully Darren Cullen has made this useful chart to guide you around your keyboard.

Simply titled the 'Keyboard Guide', this humorous creation is from the same mind behind the Pocket Money Loan shop that featured at Banksy's notorious Dismaland theme park in 2015.

Darren Cullen's witty work appeared at Banksy's Dismaland

"The proper technique, used by professionals, is to look up the desired letter in a 'keyboard guide'," explains Darren.

"This way, by quickly and conveniently following the line to the corresponding button, you can locate the required character on your actual keyboard in a matter of moments, dramatically increasing both your productivity and wellbeing."

Head to Darren's Etsy page for posters of this and more of his many acerbic, satirical pieces of artwork.