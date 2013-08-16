Yahoo unveils 10 'daily' logos for 2013

In the world of logo design, even the most successful companies are now expected to create something new every few years. True, some of the very biggest brands remain immune from this logo trend - few, for example, would want to countenance a change to Coke's classic signature logo or Nike's iconic tick. But in an era when even such classics as Vingelli's logo for American Airways are being jettisoned, the pressure is on most brands to periodically tweak and refresh - if not outright reinvent - their visual identity, to keep things feeling fresh, modern and relevant.

But while updating a well-known logo every couple of years is tumultuous enough, Yahoo is taking things to a whole new level. Because right now, the search giant is releasing 30 different logo designs - one every day over an entire month.

The process has been designed as a kind of marketing campaign before a "permanent" new logo is released on 4 September. It's certainly got everybody talking, although much of the chatter from Twitter and the blogosphere has been negative, some arguing the campaign lacks any real purpose and defeats the very purpose of a logo - to provide a clear, unified visual identity.

Compare and contrast

That said, as logo geeks we still find it fascinating to see what different things Yahoo's in-house designers have done with its famous typographic logo. So on the day Yahoo releases the 10th in its series of new logos, we thought we'd bring them together in one place, along with a reminder of the company's past logos to keep everything in perspective.

We've obviously got our favourites - but what we're really interested in is what YOU think. Which one do you like best, are there any you think could be improved, and which one would you like Yahoo to use permanently? Please let us know your views in the comments below...

Day 1

Day 2

Day 3

Day 4

Day 5

Day 6

Day 7

Day 8

Day 9

Day 10

2009-2013 logo

1995-2009

1995

1994

