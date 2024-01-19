AirPods 2 are down to their lowest price ever

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 are the best inner-ear headphones that the tech giant has produced to date, and right now they're back at the cheapest price we've seen. Amazon has the second-gen AirPods Pro for $189, a reduction of $60 from Apple's retail price of $249.

This improved version of Apple's fantastic earbuds are a favourite of many of our writers thanks to their rich sound quality and superb active noise-cancellation. In fact, we gave them a near-perfect score in our AirPods Pro 2 review.

We often see them reduced to $200, but bigger savings than that tend to come up around major sales events like Black Friday and Prime Day. Thus Amazon dropping the price back to this Black Friday low as we enter the second half of January is a welcome surprise.

Find full details of the deal below. For more savings, see our regular guide to the best Apple deals in general.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 low price

AirPods Pro (2 Gen)

Was: $249

Now: $189 at Amazon

Save: $60 Overview: We think the Apple AirPods Pro 2 deliver on both style and substance. They have a minimalist design, with short stems, superb sound, excellent active noise cancellation, water and sweat resistance, and there's touch control for easy access to controls. Key features: Active Noise Cancellation | Personalised Spatial Audio | Touch Control | MagSafe Charging Case |Four pairs of tips included Release date: September 2022. Price history: Apple's retails price for the AirPods Pro (2 Gen) is $249. They are regularly on offer at third-party sellers, but usually with discounts of up to $49. This deal price of $189 is the lowest we've seen to date, and was first came up during the Amazon Prime deal days in October 2023 and then again during Black Friday 2023. Considering that the current price is just $20 more than the basic Apple AirPods (3rd gen), they're an obvious choice if you're looking for Apple earbuds. Price comparison: Walmart $259 | B&H Photo $239 Review consensus: Our reviewer gave these earbuds 4.5 stars, praising the efficiency of the active noise cancellation as well as the richness of the sound quality provided. We also welcomed the improved case and excellent battery life.



If you're not in the UK or you've missed this deal, then see below for today's best prices where you are: