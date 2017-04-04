Topics

Capture any colour with the Cube Portable Color Digitizer

By  

Keep a world of colour right at your fingertips with this powerful tool.

It's impressive just how much a bold colour can stick in your memory. When a shade catches your eye and you want to keep it with you, capture it with the Cube Portable Color Digitizer. It's on sale now for just $99 (approx. £79)!

Colour can inspire, and when that inspiration strikes you need to be able to harness it. Cube makes that possible by putting a colour digitiser in your pocket. Instead of trying to guess the shade you're looking at or recreating later from a photo, just place Cube on the colour and tap. You'll instantly have the exact colour you want available to you on a connected smartphone or computer to put to use in any project.

You can get the Cube Portable Color Digitizer on sale now for just $99 (approx. £79). That's a saving of 28% off for a must-have accessory for any designer with an eye for colour, so grab this deal today!

See more articles

Related articles