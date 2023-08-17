Creative Bloq Awards 2023: shortlist revealed

By Joseph Foley
published

Has your product or favourite device made the cut?

Creative Bloq Awards 2023
(Image credit: Future)
Over the past month, readers have helped us draw up a list of the best new creative tech that will go forwards to compete for the Creative Bloq Awards 2023. And we're now ready to reveal the shortlist.

The products below will compete in the second edition of the annual Creative Bloq Awards, which celebrates the best new tech that's emerged for artists and designers in the past 12 months. We created the list by asking readers and our own team of writers and reviewers to nominate their favourite products in 45+ categories covering everything from drawing tablets to cameras and craft tools to game design and laptops. 

You can read the Creative Bloq Awards 2023 shortlist in full below, and visit the Creative Bloq Awards 2023 website for more details. The winners of each category will be decided by a panel of independent judges, with the results to be announced in September.

The CB Awards 2023 nominations: drawing tablets

A person uses a computer tablet

(Image credit: Future)

Drawing Tablet of the Year

Best Drawing Tablet (Budget)

Best Drawing Tablet (Luxury)

Best Pen Display (Budget)

Best Pen Display (Luxury)

The CBAwards 2023 nominations: laptops

A photo of someone using a laptop computer

(Image credit: Future)

Laptop of the Year

Best Laptop for Gaming

Best Lightweight Laptop

Best Chromebook

Best Laptop Innovation

Best 2-in-1 Laptop

Most Powerful Laptop

The CB Awards 2023 nominations: cameras

A close up photo of a camera lens

(Image credit: Future)

Camera of the Year

  • Sony A7R V
  • Panasonic Lumix S5 II
  • Nikon Z8
  • Sony ZV-1 Mark II

Best Camera for Streaming

  • GoPro Hero 11 Black
  • Sony ZV-1 Mark II
  • Obsbot Tiny 2
  • DJI Osmo Action 4

Best Camera (Luxury)

  • Nikon Z8
  • Leica Q3
  • Sony A6700
  • Fujiflm X-H2
  • Panasonic Lumix S5 I
  • Sony A7R V
  • Sony ZV-E1
  • Canon EOS R6 Mark II

Best Camera (Budget)

  • Insta360 GO 3
  • Canon EOS R100
  • Fujifilm Instax SQ40
  • Canon EOS R50
  • Sony ZV-1 Mark II
  • GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini

Best Camera Phone

The CB Awards 2023 nominations: gaming

A photo of someone playing on a gamepad

(Image credit: Future)

Best Video Game Design

  • Immortality
  • Planet Of Lana
  • Legend of Zelda: Tears of a Kingdom
  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • Season: A Letter To The Future

Best Art Direction

  • Street Fighter 6
  • Legend of Zelda: Tears of a Kingdom
  • Blasphemous 2
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Pentiment
  • Season: A Letter To The Future
  • Planet Of Lana

Game Innovation

Best Game UI and UX

  • Humanity
  • C-Smash VRS
  • Dead Space (Remake)
  • Season: A Letter To The Future
  • Immortality
  • Rollerdrome

Best Retro Console

The CB Awards 2023 nominations: software

A photo of hands using a keyboard

(Image credit: Future)

Software of the Year

Best Digital Art Software

  • Affinity Designer 2
  • Corel Painter 2023
  • Rebelle 6
  • Photoshop 2023
  • Clip Studio Paint

Best 3D Software

Best Video Editing Software

Best Software for Graphic Design

  • Affinity Designer 2
  • CorelDRAW 2023
  • Adobe Illustrator 2023
  • Figma
  • Affinity Photo 2

Best Photo Editing Software

The CB Awards 2023 nominations: computing

A photo of a woman using monitor

(Image credit: Future)

Desktop Computer of the Year

Best monitor

Best 4K monitor

Best workstation

  • Mac Mini M2
  • Mac Studio M2 Max / Ultra
  • ThinkStation P3 Ultra
  • HP Z8 Fury G5

Best GPU

  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080
  • NVIDIA RTX 4070
  • ASUS TUF Radeon RX 7900 XTX OC
  • MSI Gaming Radeon RX 7600 Mech 2X
  • ProArt GeForce RTX 4080 16GB

Best Monitor Innovation

  • Acer SpatialLabs 3D monitor
  • Samsung Odyssey Neo G9
  • Corsair Xeneon Flex 45WQHD240

Best Headphones

Best tablet

Best mobile phone design

The CB Awards 2023 nominations: crafting

A photo of someone using a sewing machine

(Image credit: Future)

Craft machine of the year

Best cutting machine

Best Laser Cutter

Best Craft Accessory

Best Art Printer

Awards process

You can find all the details of the awards nominations process at the Creative Bloq Awards website, along with a detailed list of the categories, judges voting process and more.

