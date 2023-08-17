Creative Bloq Awards 2023: shortlist revealed

Over the past month, readers have helped us draw up a list of the best new creative tech that will go forwards to compete for the Creative Bloq Awards 2023. And we're now ready to reveal the shortlist.

The products below will compete in the second edition of the annual Creative Bloq Awards, which celebrates the best new tech that's emerged for artists and designers in the past 12 months. We created the list by asking readers and our own team of writers and reviewers to nominate their favourite products in 45+ categories covering everything from drawing tablets to cameras and craft tools to game design and laptops.

You can read the Creative Bloq Awards 2023 shortlist in full below, and visit the Creative Bloq Awards 2023 website for more details. The winners of each category will be decided by a panel of independent judges, with the results to be announced in September.

The CB Awards 2023 nominations: drawing tablets

(Image credit: Future)

Drawing Tablet of the Year

Best Drawing Tablet (Budget)

XP-Pen Deco MW Pen Tablet

XP-Pen Deco Pro SW/MW Bluetooth

Parblo Ninos

Wacom One S

UGEE M708

Best Drawing Tablet (Luxury)

Best Pen Display (Budget)

XP Pen Artist 10 (2nd Gen)

XP Pen Artist 13 (2nd Gen)

Wacom One 12

XP Pen Deco Pro 16 (2n Gen)

UGEE 15.4-inch Drawing Monitor U1600

Best Pen Display (Luxury)

Xencelabs Pen Display 24

Huion Kamvas Studio 24

iPad Pro 2022 (M2)

Wacom One 13 touch

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

The CBAwards 2023 nominations: laptops

(Image credit: Future)

Laptop of the Year

Best Laptop for Gaming

Best Lightweight Laptop

Best Chromebook

Best Laptop Innovation

ASUS Spatial Vision

ASUS Dial

Framework laptop

Acer Chromebook Vero 514

Zenbook 17 Fold OLED

Best 2-in-1 Laptop

Most Powerful Laptop

The CB Awards 2023 nominations: cameras

(Image credit: Future)

Camera of the Year

Sony A7R V

Panasonic Lumix S5 II

Nikon Z8

Sony ZV-1 Mark II

Best Camera for Streaming

GoPro Hero 11 Black

Sony ZV-1 Mark II

Obsbot Tiny 2

DJI Osmo Action 4

Best Camera (Luxury)

Nikon Z8

Leica Q3

Sony A6700

Fujiflm X-H2

Panasonic Lumix S5 I

Sony A7R V

Sony ZV-E1

Canon EOS R6 Mark II

Best Camera (Budget)

Insta360 GO 3

Canon EOS R100

Fujifilm Instax SQ40

Canon EOS R50

Sony ZV-1 Mark II

GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini

Best Camera Phone

The CB Awards 2023 nominations: gaming

(Image credit: Future)

Best Video Game Design

Immortality

Planet Of Lana

Legend of Zelda: Tears of a Kingdom

Baldur's Gate 3

Season: A Letter To The Future

Best Art Direction

Street Fighter 6

Legend of Zelda: Tears of a Kingdom

Blasphemous 2

Hi-Fi Rush

Pentiment

Season: A Letter To The Future

Planet Of Lana

Game Innovation

PSVR 2

Horizon: Call of the Mountain

Legend of Zelda: Tears of a Kingdom

Immortality

Synapse

Viewfinder

Season: A Letter To The Future

Best Game UI and UX

Humanity

C-Smash VRS

Dead Space (Remake)

Season: A Letter To The Future

Immortality

Rollerdrome

Best Retro Console

The CB Awards 2023 nominations: software

(Image credit: Future)

Software of the Year

Best Digital Art Software

Affinity Designer 2

Corel Painter 2023

Rebelle 6

Photoshop 2023

Clip Studio Paint

Best 3D Software

Best Video Editing Software

Best Software for Graphic Design

Affinity Designer 2

CorelDRAW 2023

Adobe Illustrator 2023

Figma

Affinity Photo 2

Best Photo Editing Software

DxO PhotoLab 6

Affinity Photo 2

Photoshop 2023

Luminar Neo 2023

Capture One Pro

The CB Awards 2023 nominations: computing

(Image credit: Future)

Desktop Computer of the Year

Mac Studio M2 Ultra

Mac Mini M2 Pro

Lenovo Legion Tower 7i

Dell XPS Desktop (2023)

Alienware Aurora R16

Best monitor

Alienware AW2723DF

AOC AGON AG275QZ

Philips 27B1U7903

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9

ASUS ProArt Display OLED PA32DC

Best 4K monitor

ASUS ProArt Display OLED PA32DC

BenQ SW272U

HP Z32k G3

Philips 27B1U7903

Dell UltraSharp U3223QZ

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9

ROG Swift 360Hz PG27AQN

Best workstation

Mac Mini M2

Mac Studio M2 Max / Ultra

ThinkStation P3 Ultra

HP Z8 Fury G5

Best GPU

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080

NVIDIA RTX 4070

ASUS TUF Radeon RX 7900 XTX OC

MSI Gaming Radeon RX 7600 Mech 2X

ProArt GeForce RTX 4080 16GB

Best Monitor Innovation

Acer SpatialLabs 3D monitor

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9

Corsair Xeneon Flex 45WQHD240

Best Headphones

Best tablet

Best mobile phone design

The CB Awards 2023 nominations: crafting

(Image credit: Future)

Craft machine of the year

Best cutting machine

xTool M1

Siser Juliet

Siser Romeo

Best Laser Cutter

Laser Pecker 4

xTool M1

xTool P2

Glowforge Aura

Best Craft Accessory

Shaper Trace

Darkboard for iPad

Siser Craft Heat Press

We R Memory Keepers PrintMaker

Daylight Company Slimline 3 Floor Lamp

Best Art Printer

Epson EcoTank 18100

Sawgrass SG500 Sublimation

HP Smart Tank 5105

Canon SELPHY CP1500 Mini

Awards process

You can find all the details of the awards nominations process at the Creative Bloq Awards website, along with a detailed list of the categories, judges voting process and more.