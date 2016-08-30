Kickstart your projects with this quality collection of design assets

No graphic designer should be without their design assets. If you find yourself in need of assets to kickstart your projects, grab the Giant Design Asset and Vector Bundle, (approx. £52)!
The Giant Design Asset and Vector Bundle lives up to its name. Packed into this giant collection is nearly $2,500 worth of assets. From templates to icons, vectors to stock photos, this bundle is packed to the brim with the tools designers need. No matter what your next project calls for, you’ll have the resources to make it happen.
The Giant Design Asset and Vector Bundle is valued at $2,497. That means you’re in for a massive amount of savings by grabbing this bundle (approx. £52)! Don’t let this deal pass you by.