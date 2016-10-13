Launch your web developer career with this bundle of courses

A line of code can look like a stroke of paint on a canvas for a web developer. If you want to see code as art, then you need to check out the Ultimate Front End Developer Bundle. You can get it now for just $39, or over 90% off the retail price!

If you’re hoping to learn how to become a web developer, the Ultimate Front End Developer Bundle is a collection of courses that you won’t want to miss. Learn how to work with the most important languages in web development, from JavaScript to HTML5 and CSS3, to bring your dream designs to life. There are 8 courses with 48 hours of content that you won’t want to miss.