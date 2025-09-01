This summer, I rebuilt our cottage’s little courtyard to make the most of the hot summer nights, but as fall draws in, I need some warmth and atmosphere, which is why an open fire is the perfect cosy addition to this space.

But as much as I love the smell of a campfire, I don’t miss the sting of smoke in my eyes or waking up with every coat and jumper reeking of burnt wood. That’s exactly why the Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 has quietly become a design classic for back gardens and camping trips alike – and right now, Walmart has the stainless steel beauty on sale.

Originally listed at $344, the Bonfire 2.0 with stand is now available for $263.99 at Walmart; that's a 19% discount off the original price. It’s a modest markdown, but for something that looks as good as it works, you won’t find a cheaper premium fire pit this season.

The Bonfire 2.0 isn’t just another fire pit. This thing has been obsessively engineered with a double-wall airflow system that means logs burn hotter, longer, and crucially with almost no smoke. It feels less like chucking sticks into a rusty barrel, the kind that plagued dystopian ‘80s sci-fi movies, and more like sitting around a modernist sculpture that happens to throw out serious heat and that warming, flickering glow that makes fall nights a little cosier.

Unlike the first-gen Bonfire, the 2.0 comes with a removable ash pan, which makes clearing up far less of a chore (trust me, that one upgrade alone is worth it if you’ve ever tried tipping out damp ashes the next morning). At just over 17.5 inches tall, it’s portable enough for car camping weekends but big enough to be the centrepiece of your patio, or in my case, a little cottage courtyard.

Good fire pits can easily climb into the luxury price bracket, especially ones that combine performance with design, and while I love the new Ninja Fireside360 I’m not so keen on the price. The Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 hits that sweet spot: functional, easy to clean, smokeless, and, with this Walmart deal, suddenly more affordable. With fall approaching, it’s exactly the kind of garden upgrade that’ll make those darker nights a little brighter.