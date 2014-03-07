Font of the day: Aqua Grotesque

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Aqua Grotesque by Laura Pol

Graphic designer Laura Pol was inspired by the 1940s when creating free font Aqua Grotesque. The beautiful and elegant design comes complete with a full set of upper and lowercase letters and numbers.

You can download Aqua Grotesque for free over on Behance.

