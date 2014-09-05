Font of the day: Boomtown Deco

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Boomtown Deco by Chris Skillern

Today's font of choice, Boomtown Deco, was created by graphics designer Chris Skillern. "I hail from Tulsa, Oklahoma, a city that flourished in the early 20th century due to the discovery of oil," he comments on Dribbble. "Because of the period it was born into, Tulsa's downtown is filled with beautiful art deco architecture. This font is a tribute to my city, inspired by the tall, condensed lettering of art deco-style posters."

Boomtown Deco is available to download for free over on Dribbble.

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com