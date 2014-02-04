Font of the day: Brownie

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Brownie by Nemk

Today's font is Brownie, created by Japanese design student Nemk. It's an octagonal font that comes in two weights, Regular and Light.

You'll have doubtless noticed that these sweet angular letterforms only come in uppercase flavours; on the plus side this fab OpenType font is completely free; simply grab it from the Brownie page!

Words: Jim McCauley

