Font of the day: Campton

Campton by Rene Bieder

Campton is the latest font offering by senior designer and art director Rene Bieder. The designer comments on Behance: "Campton is a simple sans serif with a geometric skeleton, based on the mid to early twentieth century visual trend of achieving neutrality."

Campton is available to try and buy on MyFonts, where you can currently take advantage of an 84 per cent discount on selected weights.

