Font of the day: Castamere Sans

By Typography  

Every day we showcase the best fonts from around the web. Today it's Castamere Sans by Caio Henrique, which is free to download!

Castamere Sans by Caio Henrique

Today's font of choice, Castamere Sans, was created by 20-year-old graphic design student Caio Henrique. "This font made for my typography class at college, inspired on the fantastical world of 'A Song of Ice and Fire' books and TV series," he comments.

You can download Castamere Sans for free over on Behance.

Have you seen any cool fonts recently? Let us know about them in the comments!

Typography

