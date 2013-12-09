Font of the day: Castamere Sans

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Castamere Sans by Caio Henrique

Today's font of choice, Castamere Sans, was created by 20-year-old graphic design student Caio Henrique. "This font made for my typography class at college, inspired on the fantastical world of 'A Song of Ice and Fire' books and TV series," he comments.

You can download Castamere Sans for free over on Behance.

Have you seen any cool fonts recently? Let us know about them in the comments!