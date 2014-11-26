Topics

Font of the day: Close

By () Typography  

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's Close by Rachid Aitouaissi, which is totally free to download.

Free font: Close

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Close by Rachid Aitouaissi

Add some vintage style to your designs with this cool, handmade typeface Close. Created by art director Rachid Aitouaissi, Close is great for giving your designs that authentic handmade feel.

You can download Close for free over on Behance.

Free font: Close

Free font: Close

See more Typography articles

Related articles