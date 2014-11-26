Font of the day: Close

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Close by Rachid Aitouaissi

Add some vintage style to your designs with this cool, handmade typeface Close. Created by art director Rachid Aitouaissi, Close is great for giving your designs that authentic handmade feel.

You can download Close for free over on Behance.