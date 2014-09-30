Font of the day: Docker

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Docker by Slava Krivonosov

An uppercase sans serif font, Docker was created by graphic designer Slava Krivonosov. Available as a free download for personal and commercial use, Docker is available in three styles; regular, inline and pseudo 3D.

Docker is available to download for free over on Behance.

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com