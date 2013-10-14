Font of the day: Felice

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Felice by Nico Inosanto

This elegant serif font family Felice was created by Swedish graphic and type designer Nico Inosanto. It consists of 10 styles, from Light to Black with their italics. Each font includes OpenType features such as proportional figure, tabular figures, numerators, superscript, denominators, scientific inferiors, subscript, ordinals, fractions and many ligatures. The fonts also have an extended characters set to support Central, Eastern and Western European languages.

Felice is available to purchase from MyFonts.com, which is currently offering a whopping 70 per cent discount on the entire font family.

