Font of the day: Giant

Giant by Filmotype

Available from font shop YouWorkForThem, today's font of the day is described thus: "Initially designed in the early-to-mid 1950s, Filmotype Giant is part of a larger group of condensed sans serifs offered by Filmotype at the demand of its customers based on their versatility, legibility, and timeless aesthetic."

Giant is available to purchase from YouWorkForThem.

