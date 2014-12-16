Font of the day: Kankin

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Kankin by Alex Frukta

Today's typeface of choice, Kankin, was designed by Russian artist Alex Frukta. A personal typography project for font foundry Fontfabric, Kankin will add impact and style to any comic book design.

Kankin is available as a free download, all Frukta asks for in exchange is a tweet or Facebook share.

