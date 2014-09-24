Topics

Font of the day: Keepsake

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's Keepsake from Aerotype.

Keepsake tattoo font

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Keepsake from Aerotype

Create your own beautiful tattoo designs with today's font of choice, Keepsake. The tattoo script-inspired Keepsake family comes from font foundry Aerotype and is available to purchase via YouWorkForThem.

