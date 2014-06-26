Topics

Font of the day: Lumberjacky

By Typography  

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's Lumberjacky by Dusan Jelesijevic.

Lumberjacky font

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Lumberjacky by Dusan Jelesijevic

Today's font of choice is Lumberjacky by Dusan Jelesijevic. A high contrast display typeface, Lumberjacky has been designed with artistic capital letters, with a light texture added to make the whole font look more natural.

Available from MyFonts, Lumberjacky is described as being an "excellent choice for toys packaging, artistic posters, funny t-shirts, catchy headlines and logos".

Lumberjacky is available to purchase from MyFonts, where you can currently benefit from a 50 per cent discount on its RRP.

Lumberjacky font

Lumberjacky font

Lumberjacky font

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com

See more Typography articles

Topics

Typography

Related articles