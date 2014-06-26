Font of the day: Lumberjacky

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Lumberjacky by Dusan Jelesijevic

Today's font of choice is Lumberjacky by Dusan Jelesijevic. A high contrast display typeface, Lumberjacky has been designed with artistic capital letters, with a light texture added to make the whole font look more natural.

Available from MyFonts, Lumberjacky is described as being an "excellent choice for toys packaging, artistic posters, funny t-shirts, catchy headlines and logos".

Lumberjacky is available to purchase from MyFonts, where you can currently benefit from a 50 per cent discount on its RRP.

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com