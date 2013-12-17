Font of the day: Museo Sans

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Museo Sans 500 Italic by Jos Buivenga

Created by designer Jos Buivenga, Museo Sans is based on the popular typeface Museo. A font family consisting of 10 styles, you can currently download Museo Sans 500 Italic totally free! Available from MyFonts.com, the design is described as 'a sturdy, low contrast, geometric, highly legible sans serif typeface very well suited for any display and text use'.

You can download Museo Sans 500 Italic for free over on MyFonts.com.

