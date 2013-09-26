Font of the day: Only You

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Only You by Gabriel de Souza

Only You was designed by Gabriel de Souza earlier this year. Handmade and specially romantic, it includes 888 glyphs, including a full set of upper and lowercase letters and numbers.

De Souza comments on her design on Behance: "Only You is handmade and specially romantic. It was made to brighten your projects, turning everything more beautiful."

Only You is available to purchase from YouWorkForThem, where you can currently take advantage of an 80% discount on the font. But hurry, the offer is only available until 1 Oct 2013.

Like this? Read these!

Our favourite web fonts - and they don't cost a penny

Gratis graffiti font selection

Free tattoo fonts for designers

Have you seen any cool fonts recently? Let us know about them in the comments!