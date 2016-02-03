Font of the day: Playlist

Every day we choose a 'font of the day' from the best free and paid-for fonts we can find. You can search the site for our back catalogue or search the hashtag #CBfonts on Twitter. Now we're going to take a little ad break and below it you'll find today's selection!

Playlist from Artimasa Studio

Today's typeface of choice is Playlist, created by the team at Artimasa Studio. Available via Behance, Playlist is described as 'a perfectly imperfect handdrawn font with dry brush styles – suitable for wedding invitations, greeting cards, posters, t-shirts and much more'.

Playlist is available to download for free over on Behance.

