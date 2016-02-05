Topics

Font of the day: Realist

By Graphic design  

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's Realist from Graptail.

Realist font

Every day we choose a 'font of the day' from the best free and paid-for fonts we can find. You can search the site for our back catalogue or search the hashtag #CBfonts on Twitter. Now we're going to take a little ad break and below it you'll find today's selection!

Realist from Graptail

Made by hand and inspired by classic posters, Realist is a display typeface with a strong vintage feel. Available in two variations, Realist is suitable for greeting cards, posters, logos, t-shirt designs and much more.

Realist is available to purchase over on Creative Market.

Realist font

Realist font

Realist font

Liked this? Read these!

See more Graphic design articles

Related articles