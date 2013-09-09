Font of the day - Sanotra

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Sanotra by Emraan Mayow

Today's funky typeface Sanotra was created by 18-year-old graphic design student Emraan Mayow. "Sanotra is a font exploring the shape and form of type," he explains.

Download Sanotra for free over on Behance.

Have you seen any cool fonts recently? Let us know about them in the comments!