Font of the day: VersionType

By Typography  

Every day we showcase the best fonts from around the web. Today it's VersionType by Victor Coreas, which is free to download!

VersionType by Victor Coreas

A condensed, sans-serif font, VersionType was created by senior designer Victor Coreas. "It is meant to be playful and very loose," he comments. The typeface includes a full set of upper and lower case letters, numbers and special characters.

You can download VersionType for free over on Behance.

Have you seen any cool fonts recently? Let us know about them in the comments!

