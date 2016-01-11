Font of the day: Wanderlust

Every day we choose a typeface from the best free fonts and paid-for fonts we can find. You can search the site for our back catalogue or search the hashtag #CBfonts on Twitter. Now we're going to take a little ad break and below it you'll find today's selection!

Wanderlust by Justine Lazo

Kicking off our font of the day posts is alphanumeric typeface Wanderlust. Created by designer Justine Lazo of Muse Design, Wanderlust is great for creating eye-catching headlines and posters.

Wanderlust is available to purchase over on Creative Market.

