How an Apex Legends artist went from traditional painting to video games

My initial paid job was a pretty cheesy illustration for a zombie indie game. I had just graduated from college and was grabbing every chance I could to build up my resume. Although that piece doesn’t quite represent my portfolio now, it was certainly a leap forward for my technical skills, and I was finally reaching a point in my career where I felt my work was beginning to align with the industry’s talent standards.

What’s the last piece you finished, and how do the two differ? Lately, when I’m working on art, like my recent piece, the Artificial Hunt, I’ve been concentrating more on what I genuinely want to convey as an artist. Initially, it was all about pursuing opportunities and creating a portfolio that would catch the attention of studios.

Now, with nearly a decade of experience, I try to stress less about my creative skills and following trends. Instead, I focus on trusting my nstincts and producing work that I find personally engaging, and I feel doing this has significantly improved my art over time.