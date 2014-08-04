Vote for your favourite Masters of CG entries and win an HP Slate

Check out the shortlisted entries today!

Over the last few months, we've been running an exciting competition for creative professionals, in partnership with HP, Nvidia, and 2000 AD.

We've been challenging you to create a new title sequence, film poster, main shot or ident for one of 2000 AD's most iconic characters: Rogue Trooper. Now all the entries are in, and we're pleased to reveal the shortlist for all to see.

The competition will now enter a public voting phase, and we're asking Creative Bloq readers to help us the select the very best entries via the Masters of CG website.

To entice you to vote, we're offering you the chance to win an HP Slate 7 Plus. For your chance to win this great prize you simply need to register and vote. The winner will be picked at random from all registered voters. Note that only one vote is permitted per category.

Vote for your favourites for a chance to win a great prize

Once the public vote is in, the most popular entries will then be sent to our panel of industry judges, who'll make the final decision on each category winner, and on the winning team overall.

Judging takes place Aug 11 and the winning contestants will be notified on Sep 01.

Share your views on Twitter with the #mastersofcg hashtag

So make sure you vote today, and why not share your views on your favourite entries via the #MastersofCG hashtag on Twitter?

