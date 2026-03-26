How to change Cricut blades for new craft projects

If you spend any amount of time using a Cricut machine, you’ll quickly discover that swapping blades is just as important as choosing your material or setting up your design. Whether you’re engraving metal, foiling a card, or scoring paper for a folded gift box, knowing how to correctly change your blade saves time, frustration, and a few expensive mistakes.

Whether you’re using the newer Cricut Maker 4 or Explore 5, or one of the older models, they all use the same basic dual-clamp system, an A clamp for pens and markers, and a B clamp for all cutting tools. But that’s where the similarities end. The difference between the machines is simple, the Maker can handle a wider range of blades, from rotary cutters to engraving tips, to the Explore, which is limited to the essentials.

Below, I walk through everything you need to know about swapping and managing your blades on both machines, and for this, I’ll be using the older models, since that’s what most of us have. But if you do want to upgrade, read our guide to the best Cricut machines.

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Changing Cricut Blades: understanding the basics

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When you lift the lid of your Cricut, you’ll see two clamps. Clamp A is for writing or drawing tools, such as Cricut pens. Clamp B is where the cutting happens, this is the one you’ll use for your blades.

The blade housing sits neatly inside the B clamp and is held in place by a white lever. Both the Maker and Explore share this system, but the Maker’s wider tool compatibility means you’ll encounter more blade types and housings.

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Creative tip: Cricut makes a handy Tool Organiser that keeps your blades and housings safe when you’re not using them, it’s worth the investment if you’ve started collecting extras.

Changing Blades on the Cricut Maker 3 & 4

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Quick guide 1. Pull the white lever on Clamp B to the right to open it. 2. Insert the blade housing, for example, the Fine Point or Rotary housing. 3. Close the lever to secure the housing in place. You’re ready to start cutting.

The Cricut Maker 3 and Maker 4 turn blade swapping into an effortless, precise process that feels almost mechanical in its design. Every step is intuitive: pull the white lever on Clamp B gently to the right to release the clamp and open the cutting bay. Slide in your chosen blade housing, whether the Fine Point Blade for paper and vinyl or the Rotary Blade for fabric, and then return the lever to the left. A satisfying click confirms the tool is locked securely in place.

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The mechanism is smooth, with just the right amount of tension, so you never need to force anything. Switching between tools mid-project is seamless: you can move from a cutting blade to a scoring wheel, or swap in a debossing tip to add texture, all without interrupting your workflow.

For multi-step projects, this ease of interchangeability is transformative. Cut cardstock, score fold lines, and engrave metal tags in one fluid sequence. It’s a small, thoughtful touch of engineering that shows why the Maker line is celebrated: fast, flexible, and designed to keep up with creativity without missing a beat.

Changing Blades on the Cricut Explore 4

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Quick guide 1. Pull the lever on Clamp B to the right. 2. Insert the correct housing; Fine Point, Deep Point, or Foil Transfer housing. 3. Close the lever so it clicks back into place.

Swapping blades on the Cricut Explore 4 is refreshingly simple, designed with a streamlined approach that emphasises speed and reliability. Gently pull the white lever on Clamp B to the right to release the current blade housing. The Explore 4 supports a carefully chosen selection of tools, including the Fine Point Blade, Deep Point Blade, and Foil Transfer Tool. Each housing slides effortlessly into the clamp, no pins or grooves to fuss with, and closing the lever until it clicks locks the blade securely and evenly.

Unlike the Maker, which offers a broader QuickSwap system for engraving, debossing, and perforation, the Explore focuses on essentials. This makes it ideal for creators working with paper, vinyl, light cardstock, and iron-on materials. The Fine Point Blade handles everyday cutting with sharp accuracy, the Deep Point Blade tackles thicker materials like chipboard, and the Foil Transfer Tool adds a metallic touch when needed.

Cricut’s thoughtful engineering ensures the process is fast and intuitive, even for first-time users. There’s no wobble, no guessing, just a confident click and instant readiness. For hobbyists and small business crafters, this blend of simplicity, precision, and reliability keeps creative momentum flowing and makes the Explore 4 a joy to use.

Using the Foil Transfer Kit

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Quick guide 1. Choose your foil tip; each is marked with stripes (one for fine, two for medium, three for bold). 2. In Design Space, set your design’s Linetype to “Foil” and pick the corresponding tip. 3. Insert the tip into the housing: press the blue plunger, slide the silver-tipped end in, and release. 4. Place the foil sheet on your base material and tape it down using the provided transfer tape. 5. Insert the housing into Clamp B and follow your on-screen prompts.

The Cricut Foil Transfer Kit instantly elevates any project, turning simple designs into polished, professional-looking creations. Compatible with the Explore 4, Maker 3, and Maker 4, it uses pressure, not heat, to transfer delicate foil onto your material, producing crisp, metallic detail without warping or guesswork.

Inside the kit, you’ll find a Foil Transfer housing, three interchangeable tips, fine, medium, and bold, 12 gold and silver foil sheets, and transfer tape to hold everything securely. Each tip is engraved with silver stripes indicating thickness, making swaps quick and intuitive even mid-project.

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Using the kit is satisfyingly tactile. Choose a tip based on your design: Fine for delicate lines, Medium for subtle weight, or Bold for dramatic accents. Insert the tip into the housing, secure your foil with the tape, and load the tool into Clamp B. The machine then presses foil onto your material with consistent, precise pressure, tracing every detail line by line.

Because it relies on pressure, the system works on cardstock, paper, vellum, and even faux leather, giving every project a luxurious metallic finish. It’s fast, precise, and endlessly rewarding, a perfect blend of technology and artistry that transforms your creations with a gleaming, professional touch.

The QuickSwap Housing System (Maker Only)

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A key reason professionals love the Cricut Maker is its QuickSwap Housing system. This compact, modular unit lets you switch speciality blades and tips in seconds, turning the Maker into a versatile multi-tool. The small gear-like cog secures each tip with a smooth click, making engraving, debossing, perforating, or creating decorative edges effortless.

Cricut offers a growing range of QuickSwap-compatible tools, including the Engraving Tip, Fine Debossing Tip, Perforation Blade, Wavy Blade, and various Scoring Wheels. While some come with their own housing, many are sold separately, making the QuickSwap Housing essential for unlocking the Maker’s full creative potential.

Swapping tips without a protective case

Quick guide 1. Hold the QuickSwap housing with the cog facing up. 2. Press the plunger at the cog end. 3. Insert the new tip while holding the plunger down. 4. Release the plunger to lock it in place.

If your tool doesn’t come in a protective storage case, for example, the Engraving Tip or Wavy Blade, you’ll be handling it directly. Hold the QuickSwap Housing with the cog end facing upward so you can see the moving parts. Press down on the plunger at the top of the cog to open the mechanism.

While keeping the plunger depressed, insert the new tip into the open end of the housing. Once it’s seated properly, release the plunger, and you’ll hear or feel a small click as the tip locks securely into place. It’s a tactile, confident motion, one that feels more like fitting a precision camera lens than swapping a craft blade.

Swapping tips with a protective case

Quick guide 1. Press the plunger on the housing. 2. Slot it into the protective case holding the blade. 3. Release the plunger to attach the tip. 4. Pull out the full assembly, and it’s ready to use. 5. When finished, return the blade to its case using the same method.

Some QuickSwap tools, typically the sharper ones, come with their own protective plastic cases. In these, the blade or tip is pre-mounted inside for safety. To attach one of these, press down the plunger on your housing, then slot the housing into the top of the case, lining it up so the mechanisms meet. Release the plunger, and the tip will automatically attach itself to the housing. You can then lift the full assembly straight out of the case, ready to use.

When you’re done, simply reverse the process: align the housing with the case, press the plunger again, and release once the tip clicks back into its storage slot. This ensures your tools remain protected, no exposed blades or delicate tips rolling around your workspace.

The brilliance of the QuickSwap system is its speed and precision. Switch from engraving to debossing or cutting to scoring in seconds, perfect for layered, mixed-material projects like metallic tags, textured paper, or perforated leather.

Beyond saving time, it embodies Cricut’s philosophy: professional precision made intuitive. It lets creators experiment confidently with textures and finishes, making manual housing swaps feel cumbersome in comparison.

Creative tip: The QuickSwap system encourages experimentation. You can move from engraving metal tags to adding embossed paper details in seconds, all using the same housing.