WHSmith's replacement is a cargo cult brand, and it's doomed to fail

News
By published

The TGJones brand is a vapid imitation – it's not fooling (or impressing) anyone.

An AI-generated TGJones sign on a desert island
(Image credit: Gemini)

To understand the branding of TGJones, the rebranded chain of newsagents and stationery/book shops replacing the WHSmith brand on the UK's high streets, we can only really start in one place.

The South Pacific, in the Second World War.

TG Jones storefront

No substance, no meaning, no hope. (Image credit: TG Jones)

And that, in a nutshell, is the TGJones branding.

Replacing WHSmith on our high streets and in our shopping centres, it features a similar blue background, with plain white lettering on top. It's just done without any understanding of the subtle design cues that made the WHSmith logo and branding so enduring, even in its final, declining twilight years.

And to top it off, it's designed with a font that was seemingly chosen because whoever made that decision has no idea what purpose fonts and typesets really serve and merely focused on the 'spelling-out-the-name' part, as if that's the key ingredient.

Even 'TGJones' itself is a cargo-cult name. WHSmith very directly refers to the son of the company's founder, William Henry Smith, the man who took advantage of the 19th century's railway boom to make the company a huge success. 'TGJones' refers to no one and means nothing. It only imitates the visual appearance of the previous, once-hugely successful brand, and like the cargo cults of Melanesia, its vacant ritual is doomed to failure.

TOPICS
Erlingur Einarsson
Erlingur Einarsson
Tech Reviews Editor

Erlingur is the Tech Reviews Editor on Creative Bloq. Having worked on magazines devoted to Photoshop, films, history, and science for over 15 years, as well as working on Digital Camera World and Top Ten Reviews in more recent times, Erlingur has developed a passion for finding tech that helps people do their job, whatever it may be. He loves putting things to the test and seeing if they're all hyped up to be, to make sure people are getting what they're promised. Still can't get his wifi-only printer to connect to his computer. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.