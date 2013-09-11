Illustrator Muxxi creates a magical world of symmetry

Guatemalan illustrator Muxxi creates elaborate imaginary worlds populated with strange, gawking characters – self-initiated project Estelle being a shining example of this.

“I had in mind a project that involved symmetry and an explosion of colours,” Muxxi explains. “I was inspired by the beautiful stained glasses that you see in cathedral windows.”

Her indelible style has found clients in Microsoft, Skull & Heart and Nokia, and a string of international exhibitions. “Magic definitely is in everything I do,” Muxxi says. “I like to create fantastic worlds filled with peculiar creatures.”

To see more of Muxxi's work visit her website.

This article originally appeared in Computer Arts magazine

