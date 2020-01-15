Illustration series depicts superheroes' bathroom habits – and it's genius

Superhero fan art is no new thing. From Spiderman and Wolverine to the Hulk and DeadPool, these popular characters have been reimagined by artists in all manner of ways over the years. But just when we think we've seen it all, a project like Bathroom Heroes comes along.

The brainchild of artist JP "Pat" Huddleston, this series of illustrations depicts how superheroes might look while using the bathroom; and, more importantly, how they might manage their superpowers.

This is the first 'superheroes in the bathroom' series we've seen, and while we don't really want to imagine anyone on the loo, we can't help but love the original take on such beloved characters. (Don't miss our character design tips article if you're in need of a little help with your own designs).

Click the image to enlarge (Image credit: JP "Pat" Huddlestuff)

There's no denying the illustrative skill here from Huddleston, but what makes the series stand out is the level of attention to detail and humour weaved in.Each character’s personality traits have been explored just the right amount (these images are safe for work, thankfully), and put to good use. Just a glimpse of Wolverine's claws while he's sitting on the toilet was enough to make us shudder (imagine those slipping out at the wrong moment, yeesh), but that reaction quickly turned to laughter when we noticed the Deadpool-themed pants. Genius.

Speaking of Deadpool, we weren't surprised to see the anti-hero engrossed in Playboy while doing his business, and the unicorn plushie has made us love him all the more. Batman, it seems, prefers to spend this private time flicking through an issue of Wonder Woman. Never going to happen, Caped Crusader.

This whole series has hit on a winning recipe by combining a bucketload of talent and fun. You can see the full series of cheeky prints, which are also available to purchase, over on the Huddlestaff store. The question is, which character will soon be gracing your bathroom wall?

For more superhero fan art, you can also check out our recent post on your favourite superheroes reimagined by 3D artists.

All images used with permission.

Read more: