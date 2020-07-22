Apple Back to School sale 2020: get free AirPods with a Mac or iPad, plus more deals

The Apple Back to School sale for 2020 is well and truly underway, and there are some amazing deals to be had for anyone heading back to school or college after the summer.

As lockdown in many countries across the globe eases, the normality of returning to school in September is now very much a reality for many.

And here you'll find all the kit you need to make sure they go back armed with all the equipment they need.

It's rare to find any kind of Apple deal directly at Apple, but the tech giant does occasionally feel generous, and right now is one of those times. The Apple back to school sale kicked off in July and looks set to continue until October 2020. Each year, the tech giant offers impressive bundle deals on its Mac and iPad devices, and 2020 is no different. In fact, the Apple Back to School 2020 sale is one of its best yet, with the company giving away free AirPods with every purchase of a Mac or iPad.

Here we've listed all the best Apple Back to School sale deals, plus how to get a student discount at the Apple Education Store.

Apple Back to School sale

Apple Back to School deals 2020: US

iPad Air: Get free AirPods with an iPad Air | From $479 at Apple

The iPad Air is a great tablet option for the classroom. Thin and light, this powerful 10.5-inch tablet is extremely portable, perfect for getting things done on the go. And with up to 10 hours battery life, the iPad Air will outlast a day's worth of lessons.

iPad Pro: Get free AirPods with an iPad Pro | From $749 at Apple

If your course requires a lot of computer power, the iPad Pro is capable of handling the most complex of tasks. Choose from an 11-inch or 12-9-inch device, both with liquid retina screen and Apple Pencil support. With this tool you'll be flying along with coursework in no time.



MacBook Air: Get free AirPods with a MacBook Air | From $899 at Apple

If it's a laptop you're looking for, the recently updated MacBook Air is more powerful than ever. Highlights include a brilliant Retina display, new Magic Keyboard, Touch ID, super-fast processors and double the storage capacity – what more could you want?

MacBook Pro: Get free AirPods with MacBook Pro 13" & 16" | From $1,199 at Apple

The MacBook Pro is Apple's most powerful laptop, and it sure does live up to that accolade. Boasting super-fast processors, next-generation graphics and the largest battery capacity in a MacBook Pro to date, this ultra quality laptop will be your best college companion.

iMac: Get free AirPods with iMac | From $1,049.99 at Apple

If you're going back to college this summer and need a new desktop computer, the iMac is a brilliant option. Packed with the latest processors, faster memory, and phenomenal graphics, the iMac is the full package.

iMac Pro: Get free AirPods with iMac Pro | From $4,599 at Apple

The iMac Pro is by no means cheap, but if your budget allows this powerhouse of a desktop PC, it will handle anything and everything you throw at it (not literally, you understand). This sleek all-in-one device, with breathtaking Retina 5K display is on the wishlist of many a designer.

Apple Back to School sale 2020: UK

iPad Air: Get free AirPods with iPad Air | From £479 at Apple

Highly portable and yet still hugely powerful, the iPad Air is a brilliant classroom companion. This nifty little tablet is powered by a A12 Bionic chip, has a beautiful 10.5‑inch Retina display and support for Apple Pencil and the Smart Keyboard.

iPad Pro: Get free AirPods with an iPad Pro | From £769 at Apple

The ultimate tablet, the iPad Pro is a powerhouse of a machine, capable of handling super complex tasks. Choose from the 11-inch or 12.9-inch model, and why not go all out and bag yourself an Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard too – the ultimate back to school bundle.



MacBook Air: Get free AirPods with a MacBook Air | From £999 at Apple

As laptops go, they don't get more portable than this one. So if you've got a long trek to college, the MacBook Air is the perfect solution, weighing just 1.29 kilos but still packing impressive amounts of power. Oh, and don't forget the beautiful Retina, new Magic Keyboard, Touch ID and bucketloads of the storage.



MacBook Pro: Get free AirPods with MacBook Pro 13" & 16" | From £1,299 at Apple

If you want a laptop can that handle, well, pretty much anything you can throw at it, the MacBook Pro is the one for you. This portable powerhouse can handle all manner of complex tasks, and with a magic keyboard and eye-opening graphics performance, does it in style too.

iMac: Get free AirPods with iMac | From £1,049 at Apple

When it comes to all-in-one desktop PCs, they don't come much better than the Apple iMac. Powered by the latest super processors and featuring amazing graphics all wrapped up in a slick design, the iMac will make coursework a pleasure.

iMac Pro: Get free AirPods with iMac Pro | From £4,899 at Apple

If you've got a load of cash burning a hole in your (or your parents') pocket, why not go all out and get yourself an iMac Pro. This powerhouse of a machine will last way past your college days, meaning you'll have a super machine all ready for when you enter the industry. View Deal

Mac deals

The best Mac deals for heading back to school

The Apple Back to School 2020 sale is pretty epic, but that's not to say there's not great deals elsewhere too. If you're not bothered about the shiniest new model, there's some absolute bargain to be had here...

Apple Back to School: The best Mac deals in the US

Apple Back to School: The best Mac deals in the UK

Browse more UK Mac deals | From £949 at Amazon

The Amazon UK summer sale is in full swing, and it includes some impressive savings on a wide range of mac models. The new MacBook Air and 16-inch MacBook Pro are among the devices currently seeing huge discounts.

iPad deals

The best iPad deals for heading back to school

If you're not fussed about having a new pair of AirPods, or are looking for the entry-level iPad (not included in the AirPods offer), you'll be pleased to know there's lots of other great iPad deals around right now. Here's our pick of the best currently available:

Apple Back to School: The best iPad deals in the US

Apple iPad Mini (2019) | $399.99 $349.99 at Amazon

Save $49: The iPad Mini is not included in Apple's official back to school sale, but right now you can save almost $50 off this 64GB WIFI version over at Amazon. That takes the cost down to less that $350! Bargain.

Apple Back to School: The best iPad deals in the UK

Apple iPad 10.2-inch (2019) | £349 £334.97at Amazon

Save £14: While it's not a massive discount, the entry level iPad was already a bargain price, so to get another almost £15 off is not to be sniffed at. This is currently the lowest price you'll find on this device, so it's no surprise to see it flying off the shelves.

Apple Pencil deals

The best Apple Pencil deals for heading back to school

A shiny new iPad isn't complete without a shiny new Apple Pencil, right? The best thing about iPads now is they come with Apple Pencil support, so you can draw and sketch to your heart's content. It's rare to find any kind of discount on Apple Pencils, but we're constantly scouring the web to find the very best prices. Here are best Apple Pencil deals currently available:

iPhone deals

The best iPhone deals for heading back to school

Apple's iPhone isn't included in the official Apple Back to School 2020 sale, but if it's a new phone you're after, never fear. There are some brilliant offers on a variety of models happening right now:

Apple Back to School: The best iPhone deals in the US

iPhone SE: $379 $229 at Apple

This incredible deal from Apple means you could save a whopping $170 on a brand new iPhone SE when you trade in your old phone. Boasting a single camera system, 13 hours of video playback and a beautiful 4.7-inch Retina HD display, that's an offer worth investigating. View Deal

Apple Back to School: The best iPhone deals in the UK

Apple iPhone 8: £279.99 at Appliances Direct

If you're not bothered about having the latest model iPhone, the iPhone 8 is a brilliant option. The still very powerful device has everything you need to surf the web, make calls and texts, all for a super low price. View Deal

Apple Watch deals

The best Apple Watch deals for heading back to school

If you're not the most organised of students, the Apple Watch could be your new best friend. Not only will it remind you of upcoming classes and lectures, it will also let you know when assignments are due, as well as help you relax with some regular breathing reminders and play your favourite playlists. The official Apple back to school sale include the Apple Watch, but there are some amazing deals to be had right now on Series 3 to 5 of this impressive little device.

Can't find the right deal for you? Our dedicated best Apple Watch deals post has lots more amazing offers to choose from.

Apple AirPods deals

The best Apple AirPods deals for heading back to school

Music is a brilliant way to relax and also inspire your studies, so you're going to need a way to listen to your favourite playlists, right? If you're buying a Mac or iPad, you get a pair of these quality listeners thrown in for free. But if you've already got your tablet or laptop of choice and want to invest in these super-quality headphones, good news is there are some great savings to be made on both AirPods and AirPods Pro right now.

Apple Music deals

The best Apple Music deals for heading back to school

Studying can take its toll on your mind and body, so why not pencil some time in to chill with some of your favourite playlists. Apple Music has 60 millions songs in its library, which you stream ad-free and listen to offline. If radio is more your thing, it's got that too.

But probably the best thing about Apple Music is those in full-time education get the service at a 50% reduction. That means not only, as a new customer, will you get the service free for three months, but after that you'll pay just £4.99/$4.99 per month – bargain.

Apple Music: 3 months free then just $4.99/£4.99 per month

One of the best back to school deals going, prove you're a student and get three months of Apple Music for free, then pay just $4.99/£4.99 per month for access to 60 million songs – what are you waiting for? Sign up and starting making your playlists today!View Deal

How to get a student discount at the Apple Education Store

In order to qualify for the official Apple Back to School sale deals, you need to make sure you are able to get an Apple student discount. It is available to the following people:

Students in higher education

People purchasing for educational institutions

Parents of students purchasing on their behalf

The above may differ slightly depending on your location, so be sure to check Apple's terms and conditions for full details specific to your area. Once you have identified that you qualify, you then need to verify it, and to do so, again, varies in different regions.

How to get an Apple Student discount in the US

1. Visit the Apple US Education Store (from your university network, if possible).

2. Make sure you have access to some for of ID, such as a student ID card, which proves you qualify for the education discount.



How to get an Apple student discount in the UK

1. Visit the Apple UK Education Store

2. On arrival you will be asked to sign to student discount website UNiDAYs, which you will need to do in order to access Apple offers.

3. Here you will need to provide your email address, a password, your name, place, subject and length of study.

4. Once completed and registered successfully, Apple offers will become available.

Alternatively, if you'd prefer to go through Apple directly, there is also the option to use its Apple chat online feature, visit and Apple Store or call Apple, where the staff can guide you through the process.