Apple's new iCloud website design is a thing of beauty

By Daniel Piper
published

Users are loving the new look.

Apple's iCloud website has been looking a little out of date for a while, with the blocky design resembling iOS versions of yesteryear. But Apple has finally revealed a new look for the platform – and it's going down a treat online.

Clearly inspired by the new(ish) iOS widgets, the updated iCloud web design has finally left beta, and is now available for anyone visiting the website. It features full tiles with previews for various iCloud services, including Mail, Photos, Pages and more. (In the market for new kit? Check out today's best MacBook Pro deals.) 

New iCloud web design

(Image credit: Apple)

And as well as looking much more contemporary, the new iCloud website (opens in new tab) is also impressively customisable – users can choose which apps appear on the homepage. And users are already going wild for the new look.

Indeed, Apple fans have been enjoying plenty of bold new designs from the company, including that hot pink iPad. But not everything has been a hit – the less said about macOS Ventura's System Settings menu the better.

