Top January sales deal: Get a cheap MacBook Pro TODAY!

The January sales are well underway, and we're seeing some amazing offers on hardware for creative professionals. This incredible MacBook Pro deal from John Lewis may be for an older product, but it's hard to pass up such a great saving on what is still a brilliant Apple laptop.

Originally £1,569, John Lewis has the 13-inch, 2018 Apple MacBook Pro with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD on sale for just £1,300. That's a whopping £269 off!

Released just over a year ago, the 2018 MacBook Pro is still one of the best laptops you can buy, only superseded by the more recent MacBook Pro refresh, which is significantly more expensive.

This 2018 model comes with a 6-core, 8th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, Apple's brilliant Retina display featuring True Tone technology, the customisable Touch Bar and Touch ID, 4GB of video memory and four USB-C ports. So there's enough power, connections, a great screen, and functionality for any aspiring creative professional.

Be sure to take a look at our pick of the best deals in the Apple New Year sale, where you'll find cheap iPads, Pencils, iMacs and more.

Apple MacBook Pro 13" with Touch Bar (2018): £1,569 £1,300 at John Lewis

Save £269: If you're in the market for a new laptop, this 13" MacBook Pro is one of the best money can buy. And right now it's at a price we doubt will be beaten any time soon so hurry if you don't want to miss out.

View Deal

If you're looking for something with a little more room, you can make an even more impressive saving on this 15-inch MacBook Pro model over on Amazon...

Apple MacBook Pro 15" with Touch Bar (2018): £2,699 £2,112 at Amazon

Save £586: This unbelievable deal sees well over £500 knocked off the price of the 2018 15-inch MacBook Pro. So if you've been thinking of investing in one of these powerful laptops, there's never been a better time to buy.

View Deal

Over in the US, Best Buy has some top offers running on MacBook Pros, the best of which we've listed here.

Apple MacBook Pro 15" with Touch Bar (2018): $2,399 $2,099 at Best Buy

Save $300: This silver, 15-inch MacBook Pro is a top seller on Best Buy. Features include Touch Bar, Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB memory and 256GB SSD. And at this price, it's flying off the shelves.

View Deal

If you're not in the UK or US, never fear, below are the best MacBook Pro deals in your area.