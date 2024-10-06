Hurrah! The iPad mini 6 finally returns to rare record price – save $120

With the iPad mini 7 about to be released (we think), I've been on the lookout for deals on the mini 6. We've only seen this price once, but it's finally back again – you can pick it up for just $379.99 at Amazon. This saves you $120 on the 64GB model in any colour. FYI: The average it's on sale for these days is $430, most often bouncing between $470 and $405 – with a brief spell recently at $389.

Our iPad mini 6 review explains why it's such a surprisingly powerful creative tool. For one, the A15 bionic chip beats out the 9th and 10th generation full size iPad so it can handle a lot of creative tasks including light video editing and digital art. The screen is gorgeous, with full lamination and true tone, plus it has Apple Pencil 2 compatibility. And it's comfortable to hold for long periods of time thanks to the compact size. Compare it to the other iPad generations here.

Perfect for on the go creativity, it could be your most unexpectedly used device. Though if you want something bigger, the 9th-gen iPad is currently under $200 at Amazon – a real bargain. See our Apple Prime Day hub for more, and our iPad Prime Day deals hub too.

iPad mini (6th Gen, 8.3-inch, 64GB)

Was: $499

Now: $379.99 at Amazon Save: $120 Overview: The Apple iPad min 6th gen was released in late 2021. The small form is ideal for on-the-go streaming, browsing, sketching and note-taking, as well as creative tasks like photo or light video editing. And it has support for the Apple Pencil 2 so it is amazing for digital artists. Key features: A15 Bionic Chip | 8.3-inch Liquid Retina Display | Apple Pencil 2 support | Ultra Wide Front Camera | Touch ID Price history: The iPad mini 6 usually retails, on average, at around $430, but has dropped briefly to $379. A $389 price tag is rare. Price comparison: Best Buy: $399.99 Reviews: We gave the iPad mini 6 an almost perfect review with 4 and a half stars. We loved the sharp screen and how flexible it is. The only cons were the lack of pro motion screen and 3.5mm jack.

