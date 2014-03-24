Font of the day: Adam

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Adam by Shrenik Ganatra

Shrenik Ganatra is the designer behind today's font of choice, Adam. Based in Mumbai, the independent artist comments on Behance: "Adam is an all caps, sans serif typeface inspired by Futura. The sharp, clean appearance makes it a suitable typeface for headlines, posters, titles and captions. It consists of 227 glyphs and is free for both personal and commercial use."

You can download Adam for free over on Behance.

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com