Font of the day: AXIS

AXIS by Jean M. Wojciechowski

Developed by New York-based graphic designer Jean M Wojciechowski, AXIS is a sans serif font, inspired by the geometry of the urban environment. The free download includes a full set of upper and lowercase letters, numbers and special characters.

You can download AXIS for free over on Behance.

