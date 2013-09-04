Topics

Font of the day: Brig

By Typography  

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's Brig by Filipe Rolim - which is totally FREE to download!

Free font: Brig

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Brig by Filipe Rolim

Design student Filipe Rolim developed free font Brig while working on other projects. "Brig was just a typographic exercise that I made while working on bigger things," he explains. "But turns out it was fairly useable. Enjoy!"

Download Brig for free over on Behance.

Free font: Brig

Free font: Brig

Like this? Read these!

Have you seen any cool fonts recently? Let us know about them in the comments!

See more Typography articles

Topics

Typography

Related articles