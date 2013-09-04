Font of the day: Brig

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Brig by Filipe Rolim

Design student Filipe Rolim developed free font Brig while working on other projects. "Brig was just a typographic exercise that I made while working on bigger things," he explains. "But turns out it was fairly useable. Enjoy!"

Download Brig for free over on Behance.

