Font of the day: Brig

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.
Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.
Brig by Filipe Rolim
Design student Filipe Rolim developed free font Brig while working on other projects. "Brig was just a typographic exercise that I made while working on bigger things," he explains. "But turns out it was fairly useable. Enjoy!"
Download Brig for free over on Behance.
