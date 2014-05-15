Font of the day: Cafe Brasil

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Cafe Brasil by Sofia Mohr

The design of today's font of choice, Cafe Brasil by Sofia Mohr, was based on the shape of a coffee bean. It was created to represent epresent coffee, especially for use in packaging, brand titles, logos and menus. "Café Brasil has delicate details and ligatures that represent the liquid, foam and steam of a good cup of coffee," Mohr comments.

Cafe Brasil is available to purchase from My Fonts.

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com