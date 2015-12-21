Font of the day: Dallegrave

We're big fans of typography and are always seeking out new and exciting typefaces, whether free fonts or the very best fonts worth paying for. So, if you're in need of a font for your current project or are building up a collection, we may be able to help out.

Dallegrave by Gianlucca Segato

Kicking our font of the day posts off this festive week is brush typeface Dallegrave, by art director Gianlucca Segato. "Dallegrave is for primarily for titles and text," he comments on Behance. "It's artistic footprint keeps the loyal traces of real brush, containing refinements that doesn't erase the handmade essence."

Dallegrave is available to download for free over on Behance.

