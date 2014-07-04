Font of the day: Dumento

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Dumento by Frank Hemmekam

Type and graphic designer Frank Hemmekam is behind today's font of choice, Dumento. Available from YouWorkForThem, the design is described as "an uppercase experimental typeface inspired by the 17th century alchemy. This typeface, with its mysterious alchemic look, is perfect for being used in posters, headlines or any artwork."

Dumento is available in two different styles, one being an alchemic, experimental style, while the other is regular. Dumento is available to purchase from YouWorkForThem.

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com